SIBU: Affanirul Abdullah, 14, who was reported missing after falling into a river at Kampung Hilir in Kuala Tatau, Bintulu around 1.28pm on Monday was found dead around midnight.

A Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Sarawak operations centre spokesperson said a call was received from villagers to say the body was found around 400m from the location of the incident.

“The left leg and right arm were bitten off, perhaps by a crocodile,” the spokesperson said today, adding that the body was handed over to police for the next step. — Bernama