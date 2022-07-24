Teen set on fire by group after being accused of stealing RM100

PETALING JAYA: A 15-year-old teenager suffered burns on his neck and body after a group, allegedly set him on fire in Perasing Jaya, in Kemaman, NST reports.

Kemaman district police chief Superintendent Hanyan Ramlan said the victim’s father was alerted of the incident when the victim returned home at around 3am and asked for help.

The father was reportedly shocked upon seeing his son’s condition, who suffered burns from the neck down to his back.

“Our initial investigations found that the victim had been torched by some of his friends who accused him of stealing RM100,“ Hanyan said.

Hanyan said the victim is believed to have been doused with a liquid believed to be petrol before they set him on fire.

Police have subsequently detained six people aged 18 to 25 to assist in the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code or attempted murder.