Teen with disabilities reported missing on Monday found dead in drain

IPOH: A teenager with disabilities (PWD) who was went missing on Monday was found dead in a drain in Jalan Persiaran Kerian Permai, Parit Buntar on Wednesday.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said the victim’s body was found at the location at 5.45 pm.

“We acted on a police report made by the victim’s 41-year-old father on his missing son at Parit Buntar police station at 2.06 pm, Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigations also found that the 19-year-old victim had gone to his friend’s house with a male cousin in Taman Kerian Permai around 10.30 pm on Monday night,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohd Yusri said according to the report, the victim was with a friend and a cousin on their way home, and the victim who was riding a motorcycle alone suddenly threw the motorcycle he was riding and ran towards Persiaran Jalan Permai in fear.

“The victim is said to have run so fast that he was out of sight in no time. His friend and cousin didn’t catch a glimpse of him. The victim’s father tried to find him but failed and asked the police for help.

“Kerian district police headquarters (IPD) CID has conducted further investigations and found that there were no criminal elements at the scene,“ he said.

Mohd Yusri said the body at the scene was identified as complainant’s son.

He said some specimens have been sent to the Chemistry Department in Ipoh to help with the investigation and his death has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR).

“We ask the public not to make any speculations that will complicate the situation and if they have any information they can channel it to the nearest police station,“ he said. -Bernama