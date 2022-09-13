Teenage actress' father remanded for alleged physical abuse

SHAH ALAM: The father of a local teenage actress has been remanded again over allegations of beating his daughter with a cloth hanger in 2014.

Selangor police chief Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed (pix) said the four-day remand order for the 43-year-old suspect was applied at the Magistrate’s Court here this morning.

“The investigations will be carried out under Section 31 (1) (A) of the Child Act,“ he told reporters after officiating the Selangor Police Townhall programme at the State Police Headquarters today.

Yesterday, Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal said the biological father of the teen girl who was arrested last week, was referred to the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) following a report lodged by the victim on Sept 8.

The police had previously arrested the suspect on Sept 6 in Kedah after his daughter lodged a report lodged for sexual assault, neglect and possession of pornographic materials.

In a separate development, Arjunaidi said the police have arrested three men in connection with the theft of a luxury car at a house in Pulau Indah, Klang near here, in less than 24 hours, yesterday.

The suspects, 30 to 40, were nabbed at 8.30 pm on Monday around Damansara after they had stolen the vehicle at 10.15 am on the same day.

“Our checks found the suspects have multiple prior records.

“They had stolen a luxury car at Pulau Indah before we tracked them down and arrested them,“ he said.-Bernama