Teenage couple nabbed over baby dumping incident

MELAKA: An 18-year-old teenage couple has been arrested to facilitate investigations into a baby dumping case that resulted in his death, near the Telok Mas factory area here, at about 3 am last Monday (Mar 29).

State Criminal Investigation Department chief ACP Mohd Sukri Kaman said the female suspect, who is the mother of the baby boy, was arrested today while being treated at the Melaka Hospital due to postpartum bleeding while her boyfriend was nabbed at the hospital compound last Monday night.

He said the initial investigation found that the female suspect had delivered the baby alive in the company of the male suspect at his house in Taman Telok Mas here, at about midnight on Mar 28.

“The man had placed the newborn in a plastic box before wrapping it with a black plastic bag to be thrown in the bush area.

“However, the body was taken back by the male suspect and was handed over to the police,” he said in a statement here, today.

Mohd Sukri said the post mortem would be carried out at 9 am tomorrow to identify the cause of the infant’s death.

The suspects have been remanded until Friday to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and could face the death penalty, upon conviction. — Bernama