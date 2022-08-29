Teenage girl dies in 11-storey fall

GEORGE TOWN: A teenage girl died after falling from her residence on the 11th floor of a condominium in Persiaran Bayan Indah, Bayan Baru, near here today.

The victim's mother found her 13-year-old daughter’s body on the roof of the condominium's parking area at about 6.30 am before alerting the authorities.

A Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesman said the department received an emergency call at 6.48 am before deploying a team from the Bayan Baru Fire and Rescue Station to the scene of the incident.

“We found the victim’s body on the roof of the first floor of the parking area and believe the teenager fell from the 11th floor of her condominium residence.

“The victim’s body was brought down from the roof and examined by a team from the Health Ministry (KKM) who found that the teenager had died. The victim’s body was sent to Penang Hospital for an autopsy,“ he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, the Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal when contacted confirmed the incident and said his team is conducting further investigations.-Bernama