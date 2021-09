KUALA LUMPUR: A 15-year-old boy was among six motorcyclists detained by police in a three-day operation by the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) around the federal capital starting from Friday to early this morning.

Kuala Lumpur JSPT chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said 984 summonses were issued for various traffic offences while 43 motorcycles were impounded for modifying their vehicle exhaust pipes during the operation.

He said the first and second arrests were made in Jalan Bangsar and Jalan Duta, here involving two local men aged 25 and 29 for holding fake licences and riding under the influence of alcohol.

“Both of them are being investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (APJ) and Section 45(A) of the same act.

“Four more suspects aged between 15 and 25 were held early morning on the Duke Highway near the Air Panas toll plaza and in Jalan Kuching, here after they were found performing various stunts with their vehicles,” he said in a statement today.

Sarifudin said the four suspects were detained under Section 42(1) of the APJ for dangerous riding which could endanger other motorists.

He said nine officers and 61 personnel were involved in the operation which began at 9 pm on Friday to 4 am this morning. -Bernama