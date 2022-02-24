Teenager charged with murdering own baby files for revision to obtain bail

KUALA LUMPUR: A teenage girl who was charged with killing her newborn baby boy last week is seeking to challenge a court order denying her bail.

Her lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo said that they have filed an application to reverse the decision of the Kemaman Magistrates’ Court to deny the girl to be released on bail, pending disposal of the criminal court case.

“We (Messrs Karpal Singh & Co) have been appointed to act on behalf of the girl, who has been charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code in the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court.

“An application for bail before the Magistrate’s Court was rejected on Feb 15. Hence, we have filed a revision of the said decision, which will be heard by the Kuala Terengganu High Court on March 3,” she said in a statement today.

On Feb 15, the accused was charged at the Kemamam Magistrate's Court with killing her baby at a house in Seri Bandi, between 7 am and 9 am, on Feb 8 under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Following that, on Feb 18, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in a statement said that it can still examine and review the murder charge against the girl who allegedly stabbed her baby to death, to other charges.

The AGC said that it was after taking into account additional developments, including the results of the investigation into the rape incident involving the girl aged 14 years and 11 months old.

It said the teenager would be tried through a court process in accordance with the Child Act 2001 (Act 611) as the accused is defined as a child under the Act and if convicted, she will be ordered to be detained under Section 97(2).

The AGC said the charge against the teenager was a transparent criminal justice process without the influence of any inducement and was based on statements.-Bernama