Teenager gets hero’s award for saving girl from drowning

SEREMBAN: Muhammad Zulfikal Asmadi, 14 received a special JBPM Hero Appreciation Certificate for saving a drowning 12-year-old girl at Pantai Penunjuk in Kijal, Terengganu on Dec 16.

The award was presented by Fire and Rescue Service Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid today who was an official visit to the Negeri Sembilan JBPM here to the Form Two student at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kijal.

Mohamad Hamdan who likened Muhammad Zulfikal’s deed as ‘extremely outstanding that will not be forgotten even after one’s death’, said the sacrifice made by the young hero who hails from Terengganu is an example for the present young generation to emulate.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Zulfikal who was met by reporters after the ceremony expressed his gratefulness and happiness for the award which he said was unexpected.

He also said the award was a motivation for him to continue helping others.

“I feel proud to receive this award and this is the first for me to receive an award like this. When it happened, I was at the beach. The water was choppy and suddenly someone shouted that a child was drowning.

“Without hesitation, I grabbed a boat nearby andn ran to the beach to help. In my mind, my thought was only to save her. I was not afraid then,” said Zulfikal who aspires to become a member of the uniformed organisation.

Muhammad Zulfikal said he is a seasoned swimmer and boat operator who frequently follows his father Asmadi Ripin, 42, who is also a fisherman, to sea since he was 12-years-old

A video of him swimming against the strong sea current and waves about 100 meters from the beach to save the life of the girl became viral since Sunday. He also won praises from netizens for his bravery.

Meanwhile, Asmadi also expressed his gratitude and was thankful to the JBPM for the award received by the eldest of the four siblings.

“He is indeed a brave son and I did not expect him to be so brave to save another person. I only knew about it when he came home to tell me. Thank God, nothing untoward happened and the victim was saved,“ he said.

In the 5.30 pm incident last Friday, the victim, who was from Bandar Seri Bandi, Kemaman almost drowned during a picnic at the beach with her family.-Bernama