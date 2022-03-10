Teenager held, 201kg of ketum leaves seized

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested a 19-year-old male and seized seven packages containing 201 kilogrammes of ketum leaves in Taman Istimewa, here, today.

Johor Bahru South district police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said his team had conducted a raid and the teenager was arrested in Kampung Melayu Majidee, here, at about 12.30 pm.

He said that during the raid, the team confiscated a plastic barrel with 18 transparent plastic packets containing nine litres of liquid believed to be ketum water.

“Following this, led by the teenager involved, another raid was conducted in the Taman Istimewa area and seven black plastic packages of ketum leaves, weighing 201 kg, were seized.

“However, the result of the initial urine screening test conducted (on the teenager) was negative. It was also found that he did not have any criminal record,“ he said in a statement today.

Raub said the estimated total value of the seized items was RM2,190 and the teenager would be remanded tomorrow for further investigation.-Bernama