Teenager held captive by scam syndicate in Myanmar

IPOH: A teenager is reported to have been stranded in Myanmar since May after being duped by a lucrative job offer.

His grandmother, who wished to be known as Chong, 61, said she knew that her grandson planned to work in Thailand and was shocked to find out that he was taken to Myanmar instead.

“My 19-year-old grandson, Yang, contacted us via Facebook Messenger asking for help to return to Malaysia, but the syndicate company is seeking over RM115,000 in compensation,” she said in a press conference here today.

Chong claimed that her grandson was forced to commit cyber fraud, adding that he was beaten up using an electric stick if he failed to deliver.

Perak MCA Public Service and Complaints Bureau chief Low Guo Nan said Chong was taken to lodge a report at the Ipoh District Police Headquarters on Monday.

“We will gather all information and pass it on to Interpol and the Myanmar embassy so that the parties concerned can take action,” he said.-Bernama