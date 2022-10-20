Teenager in remand for brother's death

JOHOR BAHRU: A teenage girl is in remand for six days beginning today for allegedly causing the death of her younger brother yesterday.

The 18--year-old girl was alleged to have thrown a knife at his brother following a misunderstanding in an incident in Ulu Pulai, Ulu Choh near Iskandar Puteri.

The remand order, which expires on Oct 25, was issued by Magistrate Nurmadiana Mat to facilitate investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code by the police.

The suspect was arrested yesterday after police received a report on the incident at 2.15 pm.

Iskandar Putri district police chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin was reported to have said that the incident happened when the siblings were fighting over seats in a car when returning home from school.-Bernama