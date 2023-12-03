Teenager missing at Cempaka Beach found drowned

KUANTAN: The male teenager who went missing after being swept away by waves while bathing at Cempaka Beach here on Friday was found drowned at 11.50 pm yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the body of Nazrul Aimi Shah Kamarul Bahri, 15, was found by members of the public on Sepat Beach, about 2.5 kilometres from the location where he was reported missing.

“The victim’s family has confirmed his identity at the scene,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the body was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital for post-mortem.

The victim, from Taman Kempadang Perdana here, is reported to have gone missing while bathing at the beach with four friends after they were hit by strong waves and were swept to a deeper area.

However, all his friends managed to swim to safety. -Bernama