Teenager nabbed for punching opponent in futsal match

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained a teenager following an altercation during a futsal match at Tasik Tambahan Ampang in Ampang Jaya.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred at a futsal court on Wednesday.

He said the drama unfolded following a tackle during the match.

“An argument between the two teams ensued. However the verbal argument escalated when the suspect, who was on the opposing team, then punched the victim’s ribs and elbow.

“The suspect also attempted to punch the victim’s younger brother,” he said in a statement today.

Police subsequently picked up the suspect and seized a modified bicycle chain.