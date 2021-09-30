Teens aged 16-17 in Penang allowed for walk-ins

GEORGE TOWN: All teenagers aged 16 and 17 years old in Penang can turn up for walk-in Covid-19 jabs at vaccination centres (PPV) from today.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said according to the Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) as of yesterday, out of 37,875 teenagers aged 16 and 17 years old who were registered via MySejahtera portal ‘Vaksin Anakku’, 32,876 individuals or 86.8 per cent have been inoculated.

“From 2 pm today, all teenagers including students aged 16 and 17 are allowed for walk-ins at PPVs statewide for inoculation,“ he said in a statement today.

For students aged between 12 and 15, Chow said they should continue to use the MySejahtera app and are advised not to walk in at any PPV to prevent congestion.

“For teenagers aged between 12 and 15, out of a total of 80,698 teens who had registered via MySejahtera app, 8,312 individuals or 10.3 per cent have been vaccinated,” he added.

To speed up the rate of National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) for Adolescents in Penang, he said that operations at two PPV, namely SPICE Convention Centre (SPICE CC) and PPV SP Arena, have been extended to 9 pm. -Bernama