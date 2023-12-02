Telcos ordered to improve Kampung Lebur Jaya telecommunications coverage: MCMC

GUA MUSANG: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has ordered telecommunications service providers to improve telephone coverage and internet access in Kampung Lebur Jaya, Kuala Betis, near here.

MCMC, in a statement, said that it visited Kampung Lebur Jaya on Friday, to understand and explain the coverage issue in the area to the complainants.

“There is an existing 4G tower about 2.3 kilometres from the complainants’ location.

“The hilly terrain in the complainants' area causes poor 4G coverage from the tower,” it said.

It also added that Kampung Lebur Jaya has also been included in the implementation list of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) Phase 2.

“MCMC has instructed the service providers to try to improve coverage from the existing towers,” it said.

On Thursday, the media reported that more than 100 residents in Kampung Lebur Jaya had to face the problem of a lack of phone lines and poor internet access for the past 10 years.

Residents claimed that the problem started with the big flood disaster which occurred in 2014, causing them to have to go to higher ground to get better coverage. -Bernama