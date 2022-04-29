Telcos urged to improve broadband connectivity during Aidilfitri season: Annuar

KOTA BHARU: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has asked telcos to upgrade broadband internet connectivity to ensure uninterrupted services during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa(pix) said this could be done through short-term measures to avoid problems of accessing the internet.

“We have already asked telco companies to upgrade their services by taking steps which can be implemented in the short term, such as upgrading equipment at existing transmitter bases.

“Although there are limitations due to limited spectrum and the like, we have asked all telcos to try and improve their services from time to time,“ he told reporters after presenting zakat (tithe) to residents of the Melor and Kadok state constituencies here today.

On another matter, Annuar, who is the Ketereh Member of Parliament, said more than 80,000 applications for the PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia programme had been received since it was opened on April 15.

“We are processing and will look at the total number of applications by May 15 because we cannot anticipate how many would apply,” he said.

The PerantiSiswa Keluarga Malaysia tablets to be distributed beginning June are of high quality and will benefit some 350,000 students from the B40 group pursuing diploma and degree courses in universities.