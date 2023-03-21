Telugu community to celebrate new year

PETALING JAYA: The Telugu community around the world will celebrate Ugadi tomorrow, which is their new year.

Telugu Association of Malaysia (TAM) honorary general-secretary Sri Siva Sooriyanarayanan said in the Telugu panchang (almanac), Ugadi is believed to be the day when Lord Brahma, the Creator in the Hindu Trinity, formed the universe, and it is celebrated on the first moon of the Chaitra (lunar) month.

“The celebration is marked as the beginning of the Vasantakalam (spring season), as it is the time when plants sprout new shoots, unripe mangoes hang from branches, neem flowers bloom and farmers prepare their land for the next crops,” he said.

Based on the community’s calendar, a unique name is specified for each year when Ugadi is celebrated.

“For this year, it is called Sobhakruthu where Sobha means beauty, auspiciousness and effulgence, bringing happiness and good fortune for the celebrants,” he told theSun.

Sri Siva said preparations for Ugadi start as early as a week before when homes are cleaned, decorated and new clothes are purchased.

“On the eve of the celebration, every family member joins in prayers for their goddess in a special ceremony called the Nokalamma Panduga (Goddess Nokalamma Festival) at night.

“As for the day itself, celebrants will wake at the crack of dawn to take an oil bath that contains a mixture of castor, coconut and mustard oils, specially prepared by the matriarch of the family.”

For decorations, fresh mango leaves are strung above doorways for prosperity in the new year and colourful muggu (rangoli), an intricate chalk pattern or design, will be drawn on the front porch.

“The most anticipated part of the Ugadi celebration would be the Panchanga Sravanam, the predictions from the holy calendar, which are read at temples.”

Prayers and feasts are the key components of celebrations, just as they are in other festivals.

“The celebrants would prepare one of the traditional dishes, Ugadi Pachadi, which is a mixture of ingredients that represent six tastes – bitter (neem), tangy (raw mango), sour (tamarind juice), spicy (green chilli/pepper), sweet (jaggery) as well as a pinch of salt.

“These six flavours, referred to as Satruchi, represents the variety of emotions (sorrow, joy, anger, fear, disgust and surprise) that people encounter during their lives, all of which should be welcomed along the way.”

Sri Siva also said due to the pandemic, Ugadi has been celebrated moderately over the past three years.

Hence, the Telugu community will be celebrating it on a grander scale this year.

“From tomorrow until the end of April, all 30 TAM branches spread throughout the country will celebrate Ugadi.

“But this year, it will be held on a grand scale.

“TAM will also host a national level Ugadi open house at our headquarters in Kuala Lumpur following the completion of Ugadi celebrations at the branch level, and after the fasting month and Hari Raya. This way, everyone can attend.