Temple committee member charged with CBT involving deity statue

SEREMBAN: A temple committee member was charged in the Sessions Court here today with criminal breach of trust in connection with a statue of a deity, three years ago.

However, Datuk M.Natarajen, 39, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Diana Md Razali.

Natarajen, who is a member of the Sri Balanthandayuthabani Temple Committee at Rantau here, was charged with committing the breach of trust by not returning a statue of Lord Murugan which he had been entrusted to send for repair but instead handed over one which resembled the original statue.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the temple in April and May 2018 under Section 406 of the Penal Code which provides for imprisonment of not more than 10 years, with whipping and fine, if convicted.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety with the additional condition that he surrendered his passport until the case is completed and to report to the nearest police station every month.

The court fixed Nov 10 for re-mention and submission of documents.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Christopher Enteri Anak Mawan while the accused was represented by counsels S. Karthigesan, M. Manoharan and AR Thamayanthy.-Bernama