Temporary appointment denies them opportunity to become specialists: MMA

PETALING JAYA: The government’s refusal to give contract doctors permanent positions in the public health service is likely to put a strain on healthcare in the future.

The only way young doctors can achieve their goal of becoming specialists is to serve in public hospitals. However, if they are denied permanent positions, they lose that opportunity.

“Hence, many will leave the service, depleting the healthcare system of good doctors,” according to the Malaysian Medical Association.

A doctor serving in the public healthcare service, who spoke to theSun on MMA’s behalf, said it takes seven to nine years to become a specialist.

The doctor said there are now about 4,600 specialists in various disciplines serving in the public healthcare system.

He said if the government does not give existing contract doctors permanent positions, there will eventually be a shortage of specialists.

He added that as the number of specialists dwindles with retirement, it will become more difficult for patients to get expert care.

He said the problem has already surfaced in emergency rooms when accident victims need immediate treatment.

“They end up waiting for a long time to be examined by a specialist after the medical officer has given basic treatment.”

He also expressed fears that contract doctors would eventually go abroad where there are better opportunities to realise their dreams of becoming specialists. “They would likely settle down overseas, causing a brain drain in Malaysia.

“Every year, we have specialists in the civil service retiring, and we need new ones to take over.”

The doctor said clear guidelines, rather than general ones, are needed on how a contract doctor is picked for a permanent posting in the government service.

“Doctors need to know that they have a future in the country after completing their two-year contracts.”

He questioned why provisions have already been made for a total of 18,000 new positions for teachers and 2,400 for officers in the administrative and diplomatic services this year, but none for doctors.

“If money is an issue, as

the government said, how do other services like teaching get

the budget?”

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has shown clearly how the public health service is short of staff.

“The government is happy with the minimum ratio of one doctor to 454 patients, which is not conducive. In Singapore, it is one to 240 and in France, it is one to 200.”

A specialist theSun spoke to said he would not encourage his children to become doctors due to the difficulty in getting permanent posts.

“I understand the frustrations many contract doctors are experiencing, because they do not know what their future holds. As a result, many will not go the extra mile for patients because they are not motivated.”

The specialist said there are many brilliant young doctors working with him but they do not know where they will be when their contracts expire.

He urged the government to quickly address the issue to ensure that the public health service can continue to provide the best care possible.