Ten Hag era at United begins with defeat to Brighton

Man United manager Erik ten Hag during the English Premier League match against Brighton yesterday at Old Trafford. – REUTERSPIX

MANCHESTER: The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United began with a 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as the Dutch manager was shown just how much work is ahead of him.

There were yet more loud and angry protests against United's owners, the American Glazer family, before the kickoff and it was also a familiar scene on the field.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Pascal Gross to slot home.