Ten red cards shown in turbulent Argentine football cup final

ANKARA: Sunday’s Argentine local football cup final has seen some interesting moments as 10 red cards were brandished during the Boca Juniors versus Racing Club clash.

Racing Club beat this year’s Argentine league and domestic cup champions Boca Juniors 2-1 after extra time.

Midfielder Carlos Alcaraz scored the winning goal for Racing Club in the 117th minute in the 2022 Trofeo de Campeones (Trophy of Champions), turned out to be the title-winning goal.

But Racing Club’s goal celebration has sparked a fight as seven red cards were shown to Boca Juniors players and the rest three were brandished to Racing Club by a FIFA World Cup referee Facundo Tello, reported Anadolu Agency.

Tello, 40, is among the 2022 World Cup officials in Qatar as the tournament will start this winter.

Sebastian Villa, Alan Varela, Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzalez, Frank Fabra and Dario Benedetto were the Boca players to be sent off.

Racing Club’s Johan Carbonero, winning goal scorer Alcaraz, and Jonathan Galvan were shown red cards.

Majority of the players were sent off for mass confrontation.-Bernama