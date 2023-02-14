Tenders for Sungai Melaka Project replacement contractor to open in March

MELAKA: Tenders to appoint a third replacement contractor to complete a part of phase two of the Sungai Melaka Cleanup and Beautification Project under Package One is expected to be opened in March.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the project, with about 20 per cent left abandoned for almost two years, involves 17 development components and the allocation of the remainder of the project was from the Environment and Water Ministry of the previous administration.

“Interested contractors are given a period of around three months to prepare tender documents and the work must be completed with a ceiling of RM30 million.

“The work needs to be completed in 18 months from the site handover date and we are expecting it to be fully completed by 2025,” he told reporters after visiting the project site here today.

He expressed hope that the appointed contractor would be able to complete several components by next year as 2024 would be Visit Melaka Year.

He said the original contractor and both replacement contractors after that had their services terminated as they failed to complete the project within the stipulated time, besides the change in state administration.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said there was damage to some infrastructure under the project’s package two and three that had been handed over in stages previously, and that repairs needed to be done immediately.

“I have been informed that the allocation for repairs of package two and three are already available and the appointment of contractors will be made after the Budget is tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ he added.

The RM350 million phase two of the Sungai Melaka project was launched in 2012 and involved work along an area of 5.2 kilometres starting from Hang Jebat Bridge to the Batu Hampar tidal control gates here. -Bernama