Tengku Zafrul confirmed summoned by MACC

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of International Trade and Industry (Miti) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) today confirmed that he has been contacted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said he will meet with MACC soon and will extend his full cooperation to help with the agency’s investigation, but declined to say if the investigation was over the Jana Wibawa project.

“I will extend my full cooperation. Only after I have met them will I know what it’s about,” he told reporters after a Chinese New Year celebration organised by the ministry and its agencies here today.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Facebook yesterday, Tengku Zafrul said he had nothing to hide and was prepared to testify.

Yesterday, the MACC, in a statement, said that it will call in the former Finance Minister to have his statement recorded to facilitate investigations into the Jana Wibawa project. -Bernama