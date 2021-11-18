Tengku Zafrul confirms Najib asked for RM100mln home

PETALING JAYA: The government has received an application from Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak(pix) to obtain a property worth RM100 million in Kuala Lumpur, reports The Malaysian Insight.

Responding to another former prime minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (Langkawi-Pejuang), Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the Cabinet was considering this, and further questions should be directed to the Prime Minister’s Department.

“The application was made after Budget 2022,” Tengku Zafrul told Dewan Rakyat during his ministry’s winding-up session on Supply Bill 2022 today.

Dr Mahathir did not relent and asked Tengku Zafrul to explain why the Supply Bill 2022 did not state or have any information about the RM100 million house that was to be given to Najib.

To this, Tengku Zafrul said: “This question should be posed to the Prime Minister’s Office as it is in charge of pensions and allowances.”

A news portal had recently reported that the former prime minister (Najib) had requested a “privilege” from the government in the form of a 1.13ha residential property worth RM100 million in Kuala Lumpur.

Najib was said to have made the request about a year after his fall from power in the 2018 election and again last year.

According to the report, Najib was said to have made the request based on the practice that the government of the day is expected to reward its predecessors for their service and contributions.