Tengku Zafrul focuses on clean campaign, people's issues

KUALA SELANGOR: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kuala Selangor, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) opts to carry out his campaign in a civil manner and will not respond to accusations made against him by his contenders, including on his lavish spending.

Tengku Zafrul, who is Finance Minister, said he would not resort to dirty politics to hit back at his opponents.

“My priority is to compete in a healthy manner and focus on the development and welfare of the people of Kuala Selangor,“ he told reporters when met at the Bandar Puncak Alam Family Day programme here today.

He said this when asked for his response to an allegation of his lavish spending in Kuala Selangor before this.

“That question should be answered by the people of Kuala Selangor themselves,” he said, adding that although today is only the second day of campaign for GE15, following the nomination yesterday, he was happy with the response from the electorates in Kuala Selangor.

Polling for GE15 is on Nov 19, while early voting is on Nov 15.

On the construction of a station at Alam Suria on the Puncak Alam line of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project, Tengku Zafrul said the station was requested by residents of Puncak Alam and that it had been approved.

However, he said, he did not have detailed information on the project, like when the construction work would start.

“The information is with the Ministry of Transport and Malaysia Rail Link Sdn. Bhd. (MRL), What I did was to propose the construction of the ECRL station as requested by residents of Puncak Alam and the project was approved,“ he added.

Last June, Tengku Zafrul announced that an ECRL station would be built in Puncak Alam.

The ECRL, involving a 665-kilometre (km) rail network, in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor is expected to start operating in January 2027.-Bernama