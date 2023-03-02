Tengku Zafrul pays courtesy call on Kedah MB, visits several industries

ALOR SETAR: International Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz has paid a courtesy call on Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor at the menteri besar’s official residence in Seri Mentaloon here, today.

Through postings on his Facebook, Tengku Zafrul said he was in Kedah to visit several industries in the state.

“Before proceeding with the visits, we stopped by to visit the ‘host’ -- Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi, first, at his official residence, Seri Mentaloon. This is my first visit to Kedah as the Minister of International Trade and Industry.

“We discussed the direction of the local industries and shared views to boost investment and industries including to prosper the ‘Negara Madani’ programme in Kedah,“ he said.

Tengku Zafrul was hopeful his visit would foster closer ties between the ministry and the Kedah state government in enhancing the nation’s investment and industrial sectors. - Bernama