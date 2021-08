KUALA LUMPUR: As expected by many, banker turned Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz(pix) has been reappointed to helm the ministry under the newly-set up Cabinet by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today.

The newly-minted Prime Minister had unveiled his Cabinet line-up at 11 am today, which includes Tengku Zafrul who was first appointed as the Finance Minister on March 9, 2020.

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has also been reappointed as the International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister.

During his 17-month tenure as the Finance Minister, Tengku Zafrul was also appointed as the National Recovery Plan (NRP) Coordinating Minister to monitor the implementation of strategies and assistance measures, as well as taking proactive steps in dealing with the Covid-19-triggered health and economic crisis.

He was also in charge of the Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (Laksana).

Throughout his tenure in the ministry, the government had implemented eight economic stimulus packages worth RM530 billion to address the health crisis since the Covid-19 outbreak last year.

The eight economic stimulus packages are, namely the Economic Stimulus Package 2020 (PRE 2020), National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), Additional Prihatin SME Economic Stimulus Package (PRIHATIN SME Plus), Prihatin Supplementary Initiative Package (Kita Prihatin), Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai), Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa), Pemerkasa Plus, and the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

Prior to his appointment as the Finance Minister and an independent senator, Tengku Zafrul was the group chief executive officer and executive director of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd.

He had also served as an advisor to Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s president between March 2001 and September 2002, before joining CIMB Investment Bank Bhd.

Tengku Zafrul was born in Kuala Lumpur on June 25, 1973, and received his early education at the Malay College Kuala Kangsar before furthering his studies at the University of Bristol, United Kingdom and graduating with a Bachelor of Science (Hons) Economics and Accounting.

He then obtained a Master of Arts (MA) in Finance and Management from the University of Exeter, and is a Fellow Chartered Banker with the Asian Institute of Chartered Bankers.

Meanwhile, Tengku Zafrul said the ministry and its agencies will continue to do their best to protect the people’s well-being, business continuity and the country’s economic resilience.

“Alhamdulillah, I would like to thank Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his trust in appointing me as Finance Minister,“ he said on his Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, in his Twitter post, Mohamed Azmin said that he remains committed to ensuring that the economy continues to move forward through sustainable growth and recovery.-Bernama