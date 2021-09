KUALA LUMPUR: Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz(pix) will propose to raise the statutory debt limit to 65 per cent from the current 60 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

He said although the statutory debt-to-GDP ratio is currently at about 58 per cent, given the commitment made by the government to support the people and businesses, the debt-to-GDP ratio would probably increase to above 60 per cent by year-end.

“Today, we are still below 60 per cent, (which is) about 58 per cent of our statutory debt limit, and even if we breach it, it will be marginal, but then again, we still have to go to Parliament to increase the limit.

“The plan is to present it (the proposal) to the Cabinet next week, then we will bring it to Parliament at the right time,” he told a press conference today.-Bernama