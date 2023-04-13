Tennis: Former world number one Muguruza parts ways with coach Martinez

GENEVA: Former world number one Garbine Muguruza (pix) has parted ways with coach Conchita Martinez, the latter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Garbine and I decided by mutual agreement to end our work partnership,“ Martinez said in a tweet, according to German news agency (dpa).

“These have been fantastic years, full of big emotions and wonderful experiences, both on and off the court. It has been a pleasure working with you, Garbine. I wish you the best.”

Muguruza, appearing to confirm the news, shared a photo of herself on social media.

Spaniard Muguruza – winner of the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017 – has not won a match so far this year.

She had rekindled her partnership with Martinez, also a former Wimbledon champion, before the beginning of the 2020 season, when she reached the final of the Australian Open.

Muguruza, who in 2017 reached the top of the singles rankings, is currently ranked 131st in the world. -Bernama