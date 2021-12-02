Tennis stars back WTA move to suspend China events

WASHINGTON: Tennis stars threw their support behind the WTA's move to suspend its tournaments in China over concern for Peng Shuai, as calls grew on Thursday for other sports to follow suit.

The women's tennis tour made the decision over what its chairman called enduring "serious doubts" about the safety of Chinese player Peng, who accused a Communist Party leader of sexual assault.

Women's Tennis Association chair and CEO Steve Simon reiterated his calls for China to conduct "a full and transparent investigation – without censorship" into Peng's claim that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli "forced" her into sex.

The WTA's move to suspend its tournaments in China, including Hong Kong, won the immediate backing of some of the biggest names in tennis, among them men's No. 1 Novak Djokovic and women's tour founder Billie Jean King.

It could potentially cost the WTA hundreds of millions of dollars because China is one of its biggest markets.

Djokovic called the WTA's stance "very bold and very courageous", while 12-time Grand Slam singles winner King tweeted that the WTA "is on the right side of history."

Tennis great Martina Navratilova directly challenged the International Olympic Committee to respond, writing on Twitter that "so far I can barely hear you!!!"

China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

"This is a brave stance by Steve Simon and the WTA where we put principle above money and stand up for women everywhere and particularly for Peng Shuai," added Navratilova.

Pam Shriver, another retired tennis star and now a prominent commentator, urged other organisations to follow the WTA's lead.

"What other human rights, sports, cultural and political organisations will join and collaborate with WTA?" the American tweeted.

"It's a tough road, but the correct one."

The uncertainty over Peng has reignited calls for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games over China's human rights record.

"In good conscience, I don't see how I can ask our athletes to compete there when Peng Shuai is not allowed to communicate freely and has seemingly been pressured to contradict her allegation of sexual assault," Simon said in the statement announcing the WTA's decision.

"Given the current state of affairs, I am also greatly concerned about the risks that all of our players and staff could face if we were to hold events in China in 2022."

Simon said that he still had "serious doubts that she is free, safe, and not subject to censorship, coercion, and intimidation."

The European Union, the United Nations, the United States and Britain all have called for proof of Peng's whereabouts and well-being.

Beijing has remained mostly tight-lipped, saying only that the situation surrounding Peng has been "maliciously hyped up".

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin on Thursday said the country was "firmly opposed to acts politicising sport," in a brief response to reporters.

Speaking on CNN, Simon said that he had been unable to contact Peng directly despite multiple attempts.

Asked if the WTA had been contacted by any corporate sponsors of the Olympics or other sports with big business in China, such as the NBA, Simon said: "We haven't heard from the partners involved in the Olympics and other properties involved in China.

"Our position here is very, very clear: I can only imagine the range of emotions and feelings that are likely going through Peng right now.

"We hope that she feels that none of this is her fault and that we're very proud of her." – AFP