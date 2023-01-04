Teo: MCMC directs telcos to block URL links in SMS to avoid being scammed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has issued a directive to all telecommunication companies (telcos) to block any URL link in short message service (SMS).

Its deputy minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) said the instruction was issued to prevent consumers from becoming victims of online fraud.

“MCMC has given this directive to telco companies to ensure that no one presses the wrong URL and possibly end up as victim (scam).

“Several online scams happen when people click on the wrong link, and after giving their personal information, they find themselves being scammed,“ s​​he told reporters after appearing as a guest on Ai FM in conjunction with RTM's 77th anniversary celebration here today.

However, she said the directive would come into effect in phases and hoped that the companies involved would be able to implement the directive soon.

Meanwhile, speaking on RTM's 77th anniversary, Teo said RTM which has great potential, will continue to be a loyal friend to its audience and will ensure that listeners get the latest news fast.

April 1 this year, marks over seven decades of RTM’s role as ‘teman setia anda’ catering to all ages, as it continues to be the voice between the government and the public through six TV channels and 34 radio stations. -Bernama