Teo to focus on personal data protection, digital literacy, 5G services

PUTRAJAYA: The protection of personal data, increasing digital literacy and access to 5G services are the three agendas that will be the focus of Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix), who commenced her duty officially at the ministry here today.

She said there was an urgent need to increase digital literacy among the people following the increased use of social media, with the average use exceeding three hours per day.

“Digital literacy is important to ensure users are not scammed or influenced by fake news and to make sure we can stop hate speech so as to create a harmonious situation,” she said at her first media conference after scanning the time recorder card at 2 pm.

Also present to welcome the former Deputy Education Minister were Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Deputy Secretary-General (Telecommunication Infrastructure and Digital Economy) Ma. Sivanesan.

Teo said access to 5G services would also be made a core since Internet services are now a basic need of everyone, adding that strengthening the protection of personal data would make users feel safe when using the Internet.-Bernama