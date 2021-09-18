Terengganu accommodation operators encouraged to offer online booking

KUALA NERUS: All accommodation operators in Terengganu are advised to use the online booking system to welcome back tourists.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman(pix) said the move was to avoid the risk of Covid-19 infection and congestion problems at island jetties or other tourist destinations that have been fully operational since yesterday.

“We are worried that the walk-in method will cause congestion after the reopening of tourist destinations especially the resorts islands in Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Of course we want the state’s tourism activities to recover and return to normal, but the safety of tourists must be given priority and the spread of Covid-19 must also be avoided,“ he said after attending a briefing on tourism standard operating procedures (SOP) by Terengganu police chief in Pulau Redang yesterday.

Ariffin also suggested that operators conduct Covid-19 screening tests on tourists staying at their premises as an early detection measure.

Meanwhile, a manager of a resort in Pulau Lang Tengah, Wong Kim Woor said the resort had introduced its own additional SOP to ensure that all tourists were free from Covid-19.

It includes requiring visitors to undergo a Covid-19 screening test using a rapid test kit (RTK) before entering their rooms.

“If tested positive, the visitors and those who came with them will not be allowed to continue their holiday at our place,“ said Wong. -Bernama