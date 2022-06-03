Terengganu AKM Tour: K-KOMM offers free inspection, device repair

KUALA NERUS: Free inspection and repair of devices are among the attractions at the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) booth at the ongoing Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour held at the Terengganu State Sports Complex from June 2 to 4.

K-KOMM Senior Division Secretary (Management) Mazlan Abd Mutalib said the public can bring their faulty devices such as pen drives for inspection and repair by Cyber Security Malaysia personnel at the booth.

He added visitors can also find a complaint counter and the latest information on the ministry as well as various interesting activities at the booth.

“The AKM tour is the best platform for the people to get direct information from relevant ministries. If there is any complaint regarding internet access, telecommunication and others, (the public) can come to the booth to complain directly to us,” he told reporters here today.

Agencies under the K-KOMM such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Information Department (JaPen), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and National Film Development Corporation (Finas) have lined up various activities such as auditions for newscasters and singing competition for local talents.

Mazlan also urged the people of Terengganu not to miss the golden opportunity to know and get direct information from the ministries, as well as, appreciate the concept of AKM.-Bernama