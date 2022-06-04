Terengganu AKM tour: Visitors throng MOH booth for free health screening

KUALA NERUS: Free medical screening and consultation are among the attractions at Ministry of Health (MOH) booth at the ongoing Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia or Malaysian Family Aspiration (AKM) Tour here which started last Thursday and ended today.

Terengganu State Health Department director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong(pix) said during the two-day period, 2,321 people had visited the MOH booth.

“A total of 206 staff are placed at the booth to help visitors with the various services provided at the booth.

“I hope more people will come to the MOH booth to get various information related to health and other services offered by the ministry,” she told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, some visitors met by Bernama lauded the initiatives by the MOH which they described as very beneficial especially the free medical screening and consultation that did not require them to make an appointment at health facilities under the MOH.

Government retiree Aminah Awang, 67, said she came to the booth with her husband and two children for blood pressure, physical and mental health checks.

“I also asked the medical personnel on duty about the development of Covid-19 and they advised senior citizens like me to remain cautious to reduce the risk of infection,” she said.-Bernama