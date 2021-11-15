Terengganu allocates RM1.657 bln for operational costs in 2022 budget (Updated)

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government today tabled the 2022 Budget, themed “Merakyatkan Sejahtera Untuk Semua”, with an allocation of RM1.657 billion for operating expenditure and RM600 million for development expenditure.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar(pix) said the state government would also allocate RM40 million for water supply expenditure.

“Under operating expenditure, a total of RM92.99 million is allocated for liability payment and RM1.56 billion is allocated for supplies (RM264.84 million for emoluments; RM244.47 million for assets; RM1.032 billion for grants and fixed payment charges and RM1 million for other expenditures),” he said when tabling the budget at the State Assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Ahmad Samsuri said that under the grants and fixed payments charges component, a total of RM400 million to be channelled to the development fund; RM230 million to local authorities, statutory bodies and various agencies; RM664.71 million for grants to government departments and RM270 million for various service programmes under the purview of the state secretary’s office.

Under development expenditure, he said, a total of RM436.92 million (72.82 per cent) was allocated for the social sector, including education, infrastructure and public facilities.

Apart from that, a total of RM137.28 million (22.88 per cent) is allocated for the administrative sector such as information technology, and RM25.8 million (4.3 per cent) for the economic sector, covering agriculture, tourism and micro, small and medium industries.

“Meanwhile, the state government projects a total of RM1.507 billion in revenue, which is RM61.02 million from tax revenue, RM157.49 million from non-tax revenue and RM1.28 billion from non-revenue receipts including petroleum royalties,” he said.

To address the issue of housing supply and homeownership in the state, the state government has allocated RM24.4 million to continue the construction of affordable housing (RMM) projects in Pulau Redang, Bukit Gasing II, Gong Chengal II and Tajin, as well as affordable flats in Tok Jembal and Banggol Pauh.

Ahmad Samsuri said that, to improve the quality of services and prevent the recurrence of large-scale water interruptions, a total of RM40 million was allocated for the installation of reticulation water pipes, replacement of old pipes and upgrading supply infrastructure statewide.

Concerned about the fate of the people facing the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government also announced various assistances for affected groups including i-Fitri assistance worth RM400 to 31,500 poor households and RM250 to 83,500 households earning between RM2,500 to RM5,000, which will be channelled before Aidilfitri next year.

He hoped that the assistance will ease the burden of all the B40 households and some M40 households, so that they can celebrate Aidilfitri with more joy after two years of celebrating with limitations.

While presenting the budget, which contains five thrusts, 22 objectives and 147 initiatives, Ahmad Samsuri also announced one-off cash assistance worth RM150 to 6,000 wives of e-Kasih household heads and single mothers earning below RM2,500.

He added that 8,900 disabled people from households earning RM4,000 and below will receive one-off cash assistance worth RM150.

“A one-off assistance worth RM150 will be given to 66,400 youths and bachelors, aged between 18 to 39, and 21,800 students from households earning RM4,000 and below,” he said.

In addition, a total of 3,000 eligible small traders and hawkers who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will receive assistance of between RM500 and RM1,000, either in the form of cash or equipment.

The state budget also allocates RM500 in cash or education fund for 70 students who lost their parents or guardians due to Covid-19, and about 14,000 state civil servants to receive a RM700 bonus in appreciation of their services.-Bernama