Terengganu assemblyman proposes pay cut of Menteri Besar, exco members

KUALA TERENGGANU: An assemblyman today proposed a three month cut in salaries and allowances for Menteri Besar, state executive council members (exco) and assemblymen to address challenges brought by Covid-19.

Seberang Takir assemblyman Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman suggested a 20% cut for those earning high salaries such as the Menteri Besar, 15% for exco members and 10% for assemblymen.

“The amount deducted can be channelled to a fund for the use of frontliners, including from the Health Ministry, Police, Armed Forces, and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela),” he said during the debate on the state budget at the Terengganu Legislative Assembly sitting today.

Several assemblymen also suggested that the state government have a relook on the state budget to provide more assistance to the B40 group as well as those adversely affected by the pandemic.

Telemong assemblyman Datuk Rozi Mamat said although there was a decrease in state’s income due to the current situation, the welfare of the affected people should not be ignored.

“The budget announced by the Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar yesterday is more or less the same as the previous one, it should be focused on helping those affected by Covid-19.

“Many have lost their jobs. Next year will be more challenging...the budget does not show the seriousness (of the state government) to address the issue (provide assistance),” he said.

Rozi said the state government should consider providing one-off financial assistance and offer a moratorium on loan repayment to the affected groups.

“The government should also increase the allocation for the state entrepreneur fund from RM5 million to RM10 or RM20 million,” he said.

Echoing the same sentiment was Batu Rakit assemblyman Bazlan Abdul Rahman who said that the budget did not include initiatives that could help create employment opportunities for those affected. — Bernama