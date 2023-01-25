Terengganu-born students receives YT-T1 Scholarship

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 10 Terengganu-born children who excelled and successfully pursued their studies in public universities (IPTA) became the first recipients of the Young Talent Scholarship Programme (YT-TI) 2022.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokthar said the scholarship is a joint venture between Yayasan Terengganu and state government-linked companies (GLC), which established the Tabung Biasiswa GLC (TBG).

He said RM500,000 in start-up funds has been raised through the TBG, to be distributed to selected students.

“This YT-TI scholarship will be awarded to excellent students who have completed their matriculation or foundation programme and Sijil Tinggi Pelajaran Malaysia (STPM) who are pursuing their studies at the bachelor’s degree level in all public universities.

“Each student will receive a scholarship of between RM12,000 and RM15,000 per year, depending on their courses,“ he said after an appreciation event for the scholarship recipients today.

Ahmad Samsuri said the field of studies for the scholarship included artificial intelligence (AI), data science, law, muamalat, business administration, health sciences (physiotherapy), and plantations, which are needed by GLC companies and the Terengganu government itself.

Meanwhile, the state government has spent RM18 million through YT to fund 708 university students locally and abroad from 2019 to 2022, he said.

In addition, he added that RM3.2 million has been distributed to 157 students at the Masters and doctorate levels for the same period.

“We have also introduced a scholarship programme from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) to ensure that more Terengganu children are recognised by professional accounting bodies,“ he said. -Bernama