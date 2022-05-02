Terengganu declares May 4 as occasional holiday

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has declared Wednesday (May 4) as a public holiday (occasional holiday).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar(pix) said this holiday was to replace Thursday (May 5) which was previously declared as a public holiday.

“As the date of Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls tomorrow (May 2), the state government has agreed to make Wednesday (May 4) a public holiday (occasional holiday) instead of Thursday (May 5),” he said in a statement in his Facebook page yesterday.

“Use this time to be with your beloved family. Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin,” he also said.-Bernama