KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu FC (TFC) revived their pursuit of Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) by beating Petaling Jaya City FC 3-0 at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium yesterday.

The Turtles opened account in the 13th minute through imported player Marcell N’Guessan, to give the team relief after their draw with Sabah on Sunday.

In the second half, the homesters failed to make any headway and instead TFC’s David Da Silva widened their lead in the 89th minute before Rahmat Makasuf scored his team’s third goal in the final minutes.

With the victory, TFC are now second in the table with 34 points, eight points behind JDT.

In another match, Sabah FC drew 1-1 with Kuala Lumpur City FC at Stadium Likas in Kota Kinabalu.

Kuala Lumpur City FC took the lead when Sabah FC defender Randy Baruh scored an own goal in the 23rd minute before Sabah FC equalised in the 66th minute through Levy Madinda’s goal.

In Premier League action, Projek FAM-MSN lost 1-2 to Negeri Sembilan FC at Stadium Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) in Shah Alam.

Coach K. Devan’s squad made sure Projek FAM-MSN remain winless after scoring through a penalty by Alain Thierry Akono in the 10th minute and skipper Mohamad Zaquan Adha Abd Radzak in the 54th minute.

Projek FAM-MSN’s solitary goal was netted by Azhad Harraz Arman in the 66th minute.

At Stadium Perak in Ipoh, Johor Darul Ta'zim II (JDT II) beat Perak FC II 2-0, while at Stadium Sultan Muhammad lV in Kota Bharu this afternoon, Kelantan United drew 2-2 with Selangor FC II. -Bernama