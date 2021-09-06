Terengganu Fisheries Dept nabs 27 fishermen, seizes boats, marine catch worth RM3 mln

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fisheries Department detained 27 fishermen, including five Myanmar nationals, for violating the licence terms as they were fishing some 12 nautical miles from Kuala Merchang near Marang, yesterday morning.

Its director Ruzaidi Mamat said the suspects on the two Class C vessels (purse seine and trawlers) were nabbed in the operation carried out by the State Fisheries Resources Protection Unit in the waters stretching from Pulau Kapas to Dungun, between 1am and 4.30 am.

“Apart from the fishing vessels the department also seized 4,000 kilogrammes of marine resources, with an estimated value of RM3 million.

“The boats and crew based at Kuala Besut and Kuantan, Pahang were brought to Pulau Kambing Resources Protection Base here for further action,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 (b) of the Fisheries Act 1985, he added. -Bernama