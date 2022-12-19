Terengganu floods: Lack of heavy vehicles hampers relief missions

KUALA BERANG: Lack of heavy assets is one of the reasons assistance is slow to reach areas that have been cut off due to the flood situation in the state, Terengganu police chief, Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa (pix) said.

He said temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Hulu Terengganu namely Pengkalan Ajil, Peneh and Lubuk were cut off and could not be accessed after the areas were flooded since 9 am today.

He said efforts to deliver assistance such as cooked meals could not be done because of the lack of heavy vehicles like lorries and boats that can cross strong currents.

“The Welfare Department (JKM) has done its best to provide instant food that we distribute to be distributed to the affected residents. But we lack heavy vehicles... We do not have boats that are powerful enough to pass through the strong currents,” he said after inspecting the Kampung Kua PPS in Ajil here today.

He also appealed to flood victims to be patient because all rescue agencies are trying their best to send aid to them.

Rohaimi said all information has been channelled to the relevant authorities and all flood operations centres in all districts are now operational.

Meanwhile, he reminded the public not to spread fake news related to floods on social media.

According to him, stern action will be taken against any party who tries to disrupt public order by spreading false news.

“We have found pictures and news taken from incidents overseas and they are disseminated here as if it happened in this country like what happened last year or the year before,” he said, adding that the police would continue to monitor the situation.-Bernama