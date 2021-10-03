Terengganu govt allocates RM800,000 to repair, upgrade tourism facilities

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has allocated RM800,000 to repair and upgrade the tourism facilities including recreational centres in the state.

State Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman, Ariffin Deraman(pix) said this was part of the preparations being made before reopening the state’s tourism sector to outside visitors quite soon.

He said that so far, almost all the state’s iconic locations or tourist attractions had been operating again and ready to receive tourists if interstate travel was allowed.

“We have an additional allocation of RM1 million for gotong-royong programmes and repair works (on the tourism facilities) for the comfort of tourists.

“The State Tourism Department will also provide an allocation to develop five to 10 tourism products in each district towards attracting more tourists to Terengganu,“ said Ariffin after officiating at the reopening of Kampung Budaya Terengganu (Terengganu Cultural Village) at the State Museum Complex, here, today.

According to him, Kampung Budaya Terengganu is a new tourism attraction and opened to visitors beginning today, with no entry fee charged on visitors until Dec 31.

Its main attractions include eight traditional houses such as Rumah Bujang Berserambi Selasar, Rumah Bujang Berpeleh Berkembar and Rumah Limas Belanda with their unique architectural features.

“We’ve also made plans to upgrade the facilities and increase activities at this cultural village without altering its existing traditional features and uniqueness,” said Ariffin. -Bernama