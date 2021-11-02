Terengganu Health Dept issues 2,426 compounds totalling RM2.93 mln

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Health Department (JKNT) has issued a total of 2,426 compounds worth RM2,932,300 as a result of inspections and operations on 117,101 premises throughout the state from Jan 1 to Nov 1.

Its director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong(pix)said of that amount, 1,234 compounds with a value of RM142,300 were issued under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations 2004 for committing various offences including smoking in restaurants.

Besides that, he said a total of 1,083 compounds worth RM2,755,500 were issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (APPPB) 1988. Among the offences under this act were not using MySejahtera mobile app when entering premises, no physical distancing and no face mask.

“For offences under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009, a total of 109 compounds with a value of RM34,500 were issued. Among the offences were employees not wearing complete aprons or shoes and not having a valid anti-typhoid injection certificate,“ he said.

He said this to reporters after inspecting a special operation codenamed 'Ops Gomo Asap Pagi' held here today to enforce the ban on smoking at eateries.

A total of 51 premises around Kuala Terengganu and Kuala Nerus were inspected in today's operation involving 47 officers.

He added that smoking at eateries was on the rise again since the transition of Terengganu to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) which allows dine-ins.-Bernama