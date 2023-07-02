Terengganu latest state affected by floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu is the latest state to be hit by floods resulting in the opening of two relief centres in the Kemaman district this morning, to house 28 victims.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat, in a statement, said 25 people from eight families were taking shelter at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lembah Jabor, while three victims from one family have been placed at Dewan Orang Ramai Kampung Air Putih.

According to the website https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my/, only one river in the state, namely Sungai Tebak at the Tebak Bridge in Kemaman has exceeded the danger level with a reading of 18.79 metres.

In PAHANG, the number of flood evacuees increased sharply to 4,230 people from 1,240 families, compared with 1,360 people from 353 families last night and all of them were housed in 21 relief centres.

The JBPN secretariat said that Kuantan had the highest number of evacuees at 4,120 people who were being accommodated at 19 relief centres, the remaining 110 victims were in four centres in Pekan.

The publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my website reported that two rivers in the state were still recording water levels above the danger level, namely Sungai Belat in Sri Damai, Kuantan at 5.94 metres and Sungai Keratong in Rompin at 23.72 metres.

In KEDAH, 26 people from eight families from Kampung Padang Limau have been evacuated to a relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Agama (SMA) Madrasah Insaniah Jangkang in Kulim which was opened at 8 am today, according to the Kulim district disaster management committee secretariat.

Its spokesman Capt (PA) Amirul Aliff Ahmad said the victims were moved to the centre after their houses were inundated by floodwaters following heavy rain of more than two hours yesterday which also caused the Sungai Kob riverbank to collapse.

“The weather now is cloudy and the water has receded. Engineers from the Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) will conduct an assessment of the collapsed riverbank before repair works can be done,” he said in a statement today.

In JOHOR, the number of flood evacuees has increased slightly to 163 as at 8 am today from 155 victims at 8 pm yesterday after one relief centre was opened at Sekolah Agama Pengkalan Batu, Mersing, accommodating seven people from one family.

According to the Johor JPBN, 130 people from 34 families were still housed in two relief centres in Batu Pahat, while the number of evacuees in Segamat remained at 26 people from nine families.

Rain has been forecast in Segamat this morning while good weather is expected in other districts.

Sungai Bekok in Batu Pahat is still above the danger level with a reading of 19.1 metres, while two rivers in Segamat have reached the alert level, namely Sungai Lenik at 5.68 metres and Sungai Kampung Awat at 18.07 metres. -Bernama