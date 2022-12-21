Terengganu MB already in Malaysia: Report

PETALING JAYA: Terengganu executive councillor Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah has confirmed that Mentri Besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar (pix) has returned to the country from abroad.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, the exco said Samsuri is already in the country and was on his way to Kuala Terengganu.

“The MB is already in Malaysia today, he will be in Terengganu anytime,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

He was asked about Samsuri’s whereabouts following media reports highlighting the mentri besar was on holiday with his family in Auckland, New Zealand.

Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Noor Adam reportedly alleged Samsuri and his wife left for Auckland on December 11 and are expected to return tomorrow.