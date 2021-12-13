Terengganu police collect RM6.09 mln

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu police have collected RM6.09 million in summons payments in the last four days following the 80 per cent discount offer in conjunction with the 100-Day Aspirasi Keluarga Malaysia programme.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Rohaimi Md Isa, in a statement today, said from last Thursday to 8 pm yesterday, 371,042 traffic summonses involving various offences had been settled at counters of traffic police throughout the state.

He advised the public not to wait until the last minute to settle their traffic summonses to avoid congestion at payment counters.

Yesterday Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani announced that the Royal Malaysia Police has extended its summons discount offer until Dec 31.

He said this was due to the very encouraging response from the public to settle their outstanding summonses.-Bernama