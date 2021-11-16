Terengganu records 6,565 Muslim divorces from 2020 to Oct 2021: Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 6,565 divorce cases involving Muslims have been recorded in Terengganu from 2020 to October this year.

State Human Development, Dakwah and Information Committee chairman Mohd Nor Hamzah said the number comprised 4,132 cases recorded in 2020 and 2,433 until October, 2021.

“The highest number of divorces or dissolution of marriages was recorded in Kuala Terengganu, involving 1,923 couples, with the next highest being Kemaman (1,151) and Dungun district (1,003).

“The age category of the cases involved was between 21 and 65,” he said during the question-and-answer session at the State Assembly sitting in Wisma Darul Iman, here, today.

He was replying to a question from Roslee Daud (BN-Bukit Besi) regarding the number of divorce cases recorded in Terengganu, the age category involved and reasons for the divorces.

Mohd Nor said other than a lack of appreciation and understanding of Islam, financial issues and the influence of social media are among the factors that led to these divorces.

As such, he said, the state government was formulating various initiatives to reduce the divorce rate, adding that the pre-marriage course module would be improved beginning next year.-Bernama