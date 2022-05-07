Terengganu Youth Cup assistant coach dies

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu football lost a legend when Yusoff Ali passed away at 12.45 am today. He was 56.

Yusoff, who was the Terengganu Youth Cup squad assistant coach, died at his residence in Kampung Padang Midin here due to an asthmatic attack.

According to his son, Muhammad Ikhwan Yusoff, 30, his father had complained of breathing difficulties before he died, with his wife Wan Rohani Wan Mustapha, 55, and several other family members by his side.

“Although we are sad at his passing, we accept his death at a time the Hari Raya Aidilfitri is still being celebrated.

“I urge all football fans who still remember him to offer a doa (prayer) for his well-being there,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Terengganu FC (TFC) Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Ab Rasid Jusoh described Yusoff’s demise as a big loss to football in the state.

He said that Yusoff was not only renowned as a midfielder during the 1990s but was also respected for his ideas, which boosted the development of football in Terengganu.

“The late Yusoff was also a former Harimau Muda player. He was also a very active sportsman and had won recognition as an excellent state athlete,” he said when contacted.

His remains were laid to rest at the Kampung Durian Burung Islamic Cemetery at 11.30 am today.-Bernama